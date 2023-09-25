The second Republican debate takes place Wednesday night, and the New York Times sees it as a challenge not only for the candidates, but as perhaps the "biggest test" yet as a journalist for moderator Dana Perino. Coverage:

Nuts and bolts: The debate begins at 9pm ET on Fox Business and will be moderated by Perino, Fox's Stuart Varney, and Ilia Calderon of Univision. The six candidates who've currently qualified and plan to be there are Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, and Tim Scott, per Time.

Perino: In its profile of the 51-year-old Perino, the Times notes that she first gained notice as press secretary for George W. Bush before heading to Fox. She co-hosts The Five and the morning show America's Newsroom. "Not known for being as provocative or partisan as many of her colleagues behind the desk, (Perino) has spent a good part of the last decade trying to thrive as a Bush Republican working for a network where loyalty to former President Donald J. Trump is often the ticket to high ratings and the career advancement that accompanies them." She has a reputation for being exceptionally well prepared.