Film legend Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home, an agent for the 89-year-old Italian actor said Monday. Agent Andrea Giusti said in an email that Loren fell in a bathroom on Sunday and that the surgery was performed later that day. The operation "went very well and now we only need to wait," Giusti said, adding that Loren broke both her hip and a thigh bone, per the AP. It wasn't immediately clear when Loren would be discharged from the hospital.