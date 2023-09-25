Dingo Steals Handbag, Snacks From Boat

The island of K'Gari off the coast of Queensland, Australia, has around as many dingoes as people—and even boats aren't safe from the wild dogs when they're looking for food. Tourists on the island, formerly known as Fraser Island, recorded video of a dingo that swam out to their unoccupied boat and back while it was anchored offshore and ran off with something in its mouth, UPI reports. "This clever dingo managed to make 3 trips to the boat and back while we were running back from the Sunset Bar to stop him," Sarah Isobel wrote in a Facebook post.
"He stole my handbag (it had a muffin wrapped up in it), chips, chocolate and a bag of pork crackle," Isobel wrote. The Queensland Department of Environment has urged residents and tourists alike to think "very seriously" about food storage on the island, 7News reports. "They can and will open unsecured iceboxes, food containers or rubbish bags," the department warns. No people—or dingoes—were injured in the theft from the boat, but authorities warn that dingoes that get their food from people can become aggressive and that there have been several biting incidents this year. (Read more dingo stories.)