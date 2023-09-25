Dingo Steals Handbag, Snacks From Boat

The island of K'Gari off the coast of Queensland, Australia, has around as many dingoes as people—and even boats aren't safe from the wild dogs when they're looking for food. Tourists on the island, formerly known as Fraser Island, recorded video of a dingo that swam out to their unoccupied boat and back while it was anchored offshore and ran off with something in its mouth, UPI reports. "This clever dingo managed to make 3 trips to the boat and back while we were running back from the Sunset Bar to stop him," Sarah Isobel wrote in a Facebook post.