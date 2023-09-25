Campaign Backtracks on Trump Gun Purchase

Social media post said former president picked out a Glock in South Carolina
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 25, 2023 5:40 PM CDT
Campaign Backtracks on Trump Gun Purchase
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, South Carolina, on Monday.   (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Donald Trump apparently was just browsing at a South Carolina gun store on Monday, which works because it's not clear that he's allowed to buy a firearm anyway. A campaign spokesman had tweeted that the former president purchased a Glock firearm while in Summerville for a campaign appearance, the Hill reports. The aide, Steven Cheung, posted a video showing Trump pointing to a Glock, saying he wanted it, and posing with it. A video posted by GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also showed Trump posing with the semi-automatic firearm.

But Cheung's tweet has been removed, and he told NBC News there was no gun purchase. Federal law prohibits people under indictment from buying a gun, and Trump has been indicted in four unresolved criminal cases. A federal judge ruled last year that that law is unconstitutional. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X