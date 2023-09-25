Campaign Backtracks on Trump Gun Purchase

Donald Trump apparently was just browsing at a South Carolina gun store on Monday, which works because it's not clear that he's allowed to buy a firearm anyway. A campaign spokesman had tweeted that the former president purchased a Glock firearm while in Summerville for a campaign appearance, the Hill reports. The aide, Steven Cheung, posted a video showing Trump pointing to a Glock, saying he wanted it, and posing with it. A video posted by GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also showed Trump posing with the semi-automatic firearm.