Nader: I'll Take Democratic 'Autocracy' Over GOP 'Fascism'

Ralph Nader isn't exactly overflowing with praise for either major party, but he's not planning to launch a 2024 White House bid. The 89-year-old consumer activist told the Washington Post in a recent interview that he wants to help President Biden get re-elected. "I know the difference between fascism and autocracy, and I'll take autocracy any time," Nader said. "Fascism is what the GOP is the architecture of, and autocracy is what the Democrats are practitioners of. But autocracy leaves an opening. They don't suppress votes. They don't suppress free speech."

"We are stuck with Biden now," Nader said. "In a two-party duopoly, if one should be defeated ferociously, the logic is that the other one prevails." Nader, who first met Biden in 1973, described the president as "better than he has ever been," but "still terrible on empire and Wall Street." The Hill describes Nader as "infamous" for what was seen as a "spoiler" role in the 2000 election. Nader, who won the Green Party's nomination, received almost 3 million votes nationwide in the election, which Al Gore lost to George W. Bush by a very narrow margin. Nader ran as an independent in 2004 and 2008.

Nader told the Post that he doesn't plan to formally endorse Biden, but he has been contacting Democratic officials and operatives for months with ideas on how to improve the party's pitch to voters. He said most of his calls have gone unreturned. In the interview, Nader discussed his long history with Biden. He said they first fell out over the Robert Bork nomination hearings in 1987 and that the break became permanent after Biden publicly blamed him for Gore's loss in 2000, with the then-senator saying Nader "is not going to be welcome anywhere near the corridors." (Read more Ralph Nader stories.)