19 Get the Presidential Medal of Freedom Today

Clarence B. Jones says he thought a prankster was on the line when he answered the phone and heard the caller say they were from the White House. "I said, 'Is this a joke or is this serious?'" Jones recalled. The caller swore that President Biden wanted to recognize Jones with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. Jones, 93, will be honored for his activism during the Civil Rights Movement. He's a lawyer who provided legal counsel to Martin Luther King Jr. and helped write the opening paragraphs of the "I Have a Dream" speech. Jones is among a diverse group of 19 to be honored Friday for "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors." The others are, per the AP: