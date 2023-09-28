One Demand by the UAW Would Benefit All Americans

Much of the focus in the ongoing United Auto Workers strike is on wages. But Binyamin Appelbaum points out in the New York Times that workers also are pushing for a fundamental change—a 32-hour workweek over four days. "We'll all benefit if they succeed," Appelbaum writes in an op-ed piece. He cites multiple experiments with a shorter workweek around the world and finds that they end up helping not only employees but the companies for whom they toil. "Americans spend too much time on the job," writes Appelbaum. "A shorter workweek would be better for our health, better for our families and better for our employers, who would reap the benefits of a more motivated and better-rested work force."