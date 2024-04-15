Friedman: It's 'Impossible to Exaggerate' What Iran Just Did

Iran fired about 300 missiles and drones at Israel, and nearly every one of them was shot down before doing any damage. But consider what might have happened if even a few more snuck through, writes Thomas Friedman in the New York Times. Iran could have struck Israel's parliament or a high-rise apartment in Jerusalem, making today's aftermath far more volatile. It might be tempting to shrug off Iran's retaliatory strike, but that would be "a huge geopolitical mistake," writes Friedman. In his view, "it is impossible to exaggerate the political-military implications of what just happened." No country has attacked Israel in such a direct manner since Saddam Hussein more than 30 years ago, and he argues that the action cannot go unchecked. He is not, however, suggesting that Israel be allowed to fire back in kind.