Neighbors 'on Edge' After Man Who Made Threats Gets House Arrest

A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill his neighbors has been sentenced to house arrest—right across the street from his victims. Jerome Mulligan, 41, pleaded guilty to retaliation against a witness or victim and a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, Law & Crime reports. Tyler Rupert says Mulligan made death threats on multiple occasions and it was especially terrifying when the neighbor threatened to kill his wife and son while he was out of town. "It's just unfortunate that his punishment is house arrest and it doesn't really solve our problem or that we are asking for it to be different but he's still there every single day. It's very on edge to live here," Rupert tells WPXI .

Rupert says he bought security cameras that recorded Mulligan making threats outside his home in Butler County, west of Pittsburgh. "One call, and you're dead," Mulligan said on one occasion. "Your family is dead." He was sentenced to nine months of house arrest followed by five years of probation, and was ordered to have no contact with his victims during that time.

Rupert says the weirdest thing is that he doesn't know why the neighbor was making threats. "That has been the biggest question," he says. "We have never actually spoken to Jerry, never said a word to him." According to court documents, Mulligan told police he thought his neighbor was shining a laser into his home. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)