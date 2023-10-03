Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.2B

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday night, the AP reports. The winning numbers announced were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5. The jackpot for the next drawing Wednesday night will be among the largest lottery prizes of all time, behind earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games. The prize has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19. That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.