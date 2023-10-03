McCarthy's Fate Is Up to Democrats

Matt Gaetz has made good on his threat to try to oust fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. The Florida congressman invoked the rarely used "motion to vacate" procedural tool, meeting McCarthy's challenge to "bring it on," per the AP. "Just did," Gaetz wrote on social media in retort. So now what?

McCarthy must schedule a vote on his speakership within two days, though there's no word yet on the timing. The speaker also could use a parliamentary trick and call a recess within that time frame, notes the Washington Post. Otherwise, it happens Tuesday or Wednesday. His fate: McCarthy and his closest allies are sounding a note of confidence, but "let's be abundantly clear where things are for McCarthy—he's in immediate danger of losing his speakership," per Punchbowl News. By the outlet's current count, he almost certainly will need Democratic votes to keep his post, and that is no sure thing for him.