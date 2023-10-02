Matt Gaetz Move to Oust House Speaker: 'Stay Tuned'

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz didn't launch his promised bid to unseat House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday—but he made it clear that he plans to do so this week, the Hill reports. "Stay tuned," the hardline conservative said in a speech on the House floor. Gaetz has vowed to trigger a vote on McCarthy's leadership in retaliation for the speaker working with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. In his speech Monday, Gaetz suggested McCarthy had cut a "secret side deal" with President Biden on aid for Ukraine, which was not included in the stopgap spending measure, the New York Times reports.

"It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take Speaker McCarthy's lunch money in every negotiation," Gaetz quipped. He later told reporters that he wouldn't limit the effort to oust McCarthy to a single vote. "It took Speaker McCarthy 15 votes to become the speaker," he said, per Politico. "So until I get to 14 or 15, I don't think I'm being any more dilatory than he was." Sources tell the Times that Democrats are debating what concessions they would demand from McCarthy if he approached them for help to remain as House speaker.

Gaetz said he had discussed his plans with Donald Trump. Asked who he would like to see replace McCarthy, Gaetz suggested that No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise, who is being treated for cancer, was a possibility. "It is awkward to talk about names until we understand how Mr. Scalise comes out of his treatment for blood cancer," Gaetz said. "I am not the type of person that just says you blow by somebody because they're getting a medical treatment." (Read more Matt Gaetz stories.)