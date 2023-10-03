McCarthy Says He Won't Run for Speaker Again

The ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker is a first in US history—and it's left the chamber leaderless and in disarray. Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry was named interim speaker after the 216-210 vote but the House will be "paralyzed" until a successor is chosen, the New York Times reports. Both parties will now hold meetings to choose nominees for speaker. McCarthy, who was speaker for 269 days, told colleagues Tuesday evening that he would not seek to reclaim the gavel, reports the AP. More:

Why McHenry? McHenry, a close McCarthy ally, was apparently first on the list of replacements McCarthy had submitted under a post 9/11 law aimed at avoiding a vacancy in the role, the Guardian reports. McHenry, who represents a district in North Carolina, slammed the gavel down hard as he declared the House to be in recess.