Part of CBS Broadcast: 'Taylor Swift Is Not at the Game'

There's a reason that Billboard , chronicler of the music industry, has NFL coverage on its site Monday, and her name is Taylor Swift. All eyes were on the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings to see whether Swift would show up for a third game in a row to cheer on apparent love interest Travis Kelce. To the disappointment of Swifties in the stands, she did not, notes People . However, the Chiefs won anyway, 27-20, even though Kelce suffered an ankle injury in the first half before returning in the second.

"In case you're wondering, seven words I never thought would leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game," longtime NFL announcer Jim Nantz of CBS said early in the game, per Awful Announcing. "That's a first. I've never said that before. There's some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands." People notes that Kelce himself acknowledged the hype had gotten a bit out of control in a recent podcast with brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce.

"They're overdoing it a little bit for sure," he said of the NFL putting the spotlight on Swift at the games. But "I think they're just trying to have fun with it." Meanwhile, Page Six notes that director and actor Olivia Wilde is taking flak after she shared a tweet that read, "I wish Taylor Swift were in love with a climate scientist." A typical response: "Didn't she date Harry Styles or am I missing something," one user wrote. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)