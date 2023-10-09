Israeli Newspaper Pins Blame for Attack Solely on Netanyahu

As the assessments roll in after the weekend attack by Hamas on Israel, some are focusing on the logistics of the military assault. Others are taking a broader view by looking at the bigger-picture issues at play, including the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Coverage:

The blame: A scathing editorial in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz declares that the assault "is the clear responsibility of one person: Benjamin Netanyahu." The big reason? "The prime minister, who has prided himself on his vast political experience and irreplaceable wisdom in security matters, completely failed to identify the dangers he was consciously leading Israel into when establishing a government of annexation and dispossession." In short, he adopted "a foreign policy that openly ignored the existence and rights of Palestinians."