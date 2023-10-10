Biden: Americans Were Taken Hostage by Hamas

President Biden condemned the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend as "pure unadulterated evil" Tuesday and confirmed that Americans were among those being held hostage, reports the New York Times. He did not say how many, though he raised to 14 the number of Americans killed in the attack. "We stand with Israel," the president said, per the Washington Post. "Let there be no doubt—America has Israel's back." Other highlights:

"The brutality of Hamas's blood thirstiness brings to mind the worst rampages of ISIS," said Biden. "This is terrorism."

In describing the "sheer evil," he said that women were "raped, assaulted, and paraded as trophies," and that babies were among those killed. "There are moments in this life … when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world," Biden said.