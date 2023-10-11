Republicans Prepare to Elect New Speaker

House Republicans gathered Tuesday evening for a closed-door meeting to hear from candidates for House speaker—but despite pressure to select a successor to Rep. Kevin McCarthy quickly, no front-runner has emerged yet, the Hill reports. The meeting heard from the two declared candidates, Reps. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise. In an interview Monday, McCarthy didn't rule out returning to the role, but he told reporters after leaving the meeting Tuesday that there are two candidates for speaker and he's not one of them. The remarks from McCarthy, who said he hadn't endorsed anybody, indicate that there were no last-minute entries in the race, NBC News reports.

The party has said its goal is to hold a conference vote to unify around a candidate Wednesday, with a vote on the House floor to select a new speaker shortly afterward, but there are several questions still to be resolved and it's not clear whether either man can get the necessary 217 votes, the Wall Street Journal reports. Jordan's supporters say he is the candidate most likely to get the eight rebel hardliners who pushed out McCarthy on board, while Scalise's supporters argue that the connections he has built with many lawmakers make him the best candidate to unite the conference.

Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the Hamas attack made it urgent to select a new speaker to enable the House to support Israel, the New York Times reports. "We need to get a speaker by Wednesday," he said. "The world is watching. They're seeing a dysfunctional democracy." The conference vote is scheduled for 10am Eastern Wednesday, though Rep. Thomas Massie put the chances of his fellow House Republicans agreeing on a candidate at just 2%. Sources tell NBC that in a separate meeting Tuesday, House Democrats unanimously agreed to renominate House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker. (Read more speaker of the House stories.)