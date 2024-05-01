Donald Trump has been spending his days of late mired in court proceedings, but he took some time out last month in Palm Beach, Florida, to chat with Eric Cortellessa for a new profile entitled "If He Wins" in Time. The former president, who wants to be the next president, detailed what his next administration might look like and says he now knows what one of the biggest issues was with his first one, per Cortellessa: "He was too nice." Other nuggets:

On migrants: Trump says he wants to implement a mass deportation program that's more aggressive than that of his first term, tapping into the National Guard if needed. And "if they weren't able to, then I'd use [other parts of] the military."