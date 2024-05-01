Marjorie Taylor Greene: I'll Force Johnson Vote Next Week

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday indicated she absolutely plans to follow through on her threat to try to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. In a press conference outside the Capitol, Greene put it plainly: "Next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate, absolutely calling it." In her comments, the Guardian reports she swung at Johnson for "fully fund[ing] Joe Biden's agenda" in March and for having "joined the disgusting business model of Washington, DC, to fund forever wars" via last month's foreign aid package. CNN reports she dug into Johnson for 10 minutes and rested a "Make Ukraine Great Again" hat on a photo of him with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. More: