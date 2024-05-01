Politics / Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene: I'll Force Johnson Vote Next Week 'I can't wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker,' she quipped By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted May 1, 2024 9:08 AM CDT Copied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is followed by reporters as she walks down the steps at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday indicated she absolutely plans to follow through on her threat to try to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson. In a press conference outside the Capitol, Greene put it plainly: "Next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate, absolutely calling it." In her comments, the Guardian reports she swung at Johnson for "fully fund[ing] Joe Biden's agenda" in March and for having "joined the disgusting business model of Washington, DC, to fund forever wars" via last month's foreign aid package. CNN reports she dug into Johnson for 10 minutes and rested a "Make Ukraine Great Again" hat on a photo of him with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. More: Why next week: When asked about her stated timing, Greene replied, "Everybody needs the weekend to prepare. I'm not irresponsible. I care about my conference. I have been measured, I have given this time. [Greene originally filed the motion to vacate in March.] I have given warning after warning after warning. And that's why we don't have to rush. We can do it next week." How Dems are expected to step in: The Washington Post reports Democrats have pledged to come to Johnson's aid by trying to "table" Greene's motion prior to the vote. But if they don't succeed, Democrats have said they won't save Johnson during the vote itself. Greene's thoughts on that: "I can't wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker, and have to go home to their primaries and have to run for Congress again, having supported our Republican speaker, a Christian conservative, I think that'll play well. I'm excited about it." The numbers: To keep Johnson in place, Republicans can only lose two votes, per the Post. In addition to Greene, Reps. Thomas Massie and Paul Gosar have come out in support of ousting Johnson, the Guardian reports. (More Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error