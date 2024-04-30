Lawyer: In Daniels Deal, Trump Was Called 'David Dennison'

He testifies Trump was 'particular married man' referred to in McDougal hush-money deal
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 30, 2024 5:43 PM CDT
Lawyer: In Daniels Deal, Trump Was Called 'David Dennison'
Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the courtroom of his trial at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York.   (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

More witnesses took the stand in Donald Trump's New York trial on Tuesday, including Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. He negotiated hush-money deals with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the National Enquirer after both women claimed to have had affairs with Trump, the Guardian reports. He described negotiations with the Enquirer's parent company for $150,000 for McDougal's story and negotiations directly with Cohen for $130,000 for Daniels' story, reports CNN. More:

  • Influence of the Access Hollywood tape. Davidson testified that the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape a month before the 2016 election had "tremendous influence" on interest in Daniels' story, which had previously attracted little interest. He said after the tape was released, he told Enquirer editor Dylan Howard that Trump's campaign was "f-----."
  • "David Dennison." Davidson testified that the Stormy Daniels deal used the pseudonyms "Peggy Peterson" and "David Dennison for Daniels and Trump, NBC News reports. He said a real David Dennison he knows, somebody who was on his high school hockey team, is "very upset."

  • "He was working for Donald Trump." Davidson testified that Cohen "leaned on his close affiliation with Donald Trump" during the Daniels negotiations, per the Guardian. " He let me know it at every opportunity he could that he was working for Donald Trump," Davidson said.
  • "A particular married man." NBC reports that prosecutor Joshua Steinglass asked Davidson about a paragraph in the agreement with McDougal, a former Playboy model, referring to the rights to a story about an affair with a married man. Steinglass asked, "Was there a particular married man you understood this to apply?" Davidson replied,"Yes. Donald Trump."
  • Banker testifies. The AP reports that banker Gary Farro, who helped Cohen open the account he used to pay Daniels, also testified Tuesday. He said he also helped Cohen open an account that he planned to pay McDougal with, though on cross-examination, he said Cohen told him the accounts were for real estate deals and never mentioned a Trump connection.
  • Trump speaks out. After the trial ended for the day, Trump repeated his claims that Judge Juan Merchan is biased and the gag order against him is unconstitutional, the New York Times reports. Earlier Tuesday, Trump was held in contempt of court and fined $9,000 for making remarks about people connected to the case. Merchan warned him that jail time was a possibility.
(More Trump hush money trial stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X