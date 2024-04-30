Lawyer: In Daniels Deal, Trump Was Called 'David Dennison'

More witnesses took the stand in Donald Trump's New York trial on Tuesday, including Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. He negotiated hush-money deals with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the National Enquirer after both women claimed to have had affairs with Trump, the Guardian reports. He described negotiations with the Enquirer's parent company for $150,000 for McDougal's story and negotiations directly with Cohen for $130,000 for Daniels' story, reports CNN. More:

Influence of the Access Hollywood tape . Davidson testified that the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape a month before the 2016 election had "tremendous influence" on interest in Daniels' story, which had previously attracted little interest. He said after the tape was released, he told Enquirer editor Dylan Howard that Trump's campaign was "f-----."

"David Dennison." Davidson testified that the Stormy Daniels deal used the pseudonyms "Peggy Peterson" and "David Dennison for Daniels and Trump, NBC News reports. He said a real David Dennison he knows, somebody who was on his high school hockey team, is "very upset."