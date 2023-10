The Coast Guard says it has recovered the remaining debris of the Titan submersible from the Atlantic Ocean floor, along with presumed human remains. All five people on board the submersible, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, were killed when it imploded during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic in June. The debris was recovered last week by safety engineers with the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation, the Coast Guard said in a press release Tuesday. The Coast Guard said the debris was taken to an American port and the presumed remains were "carefully recovered from within Titan's debris and transported for analysis by US medical professionals."