Hurricane Lidia Makes Landfall as 'Extremely Dangerous' Storm

Hurricane Lidia made landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Tuesday evening with winds of 140mph near Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta, the AP reports. The US National Hurricane Center said Lidia's eye appeared to have reached land near Las Penitas in the western state of Jalisco. The area is a sparsely populated peninsula. The storm was moving south of Puerto Vallarta, which could cushion the blow on the resort. Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said via the platform X an hour and a half after Lidia made landfall that the storm had generated "extraordinary rain and high surf" in various places, but that so far there were no reports of injuries or deaths. The state had 23 shelters open, he said.