Lidia Strengthens to Category 4 Off Mexico Coast

Lidia became an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Tuesday with winds of 140 mph as it took aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta. The US National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Lidia could continue to strengthen just hours before making landfall. The hurricane was expected to make landfall near Cabo Corrientes and then move inland just to the south of Puerto Vallarta, which could cushion the blow on the resort, the AP reports.