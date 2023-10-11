A former 60 Minutes producer is pushing back at CBS, accusing the network of gender discrimination in her firing. The Wrap and Variety report that Alexandra Poolos filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York federal court over her 2022 termination, which took place after an associate producer had accused her of bullying them. "Poolos is not aware of CBS firing male 60 Minutes employees based on a single complaint from a subordinate about behavior that was not alleged to constitute unlawful discrimination or retaliation," the complaint reads. "In contrast with its harsh treatment of Poolos, CBS has declined to take any meaningful disciplinary action in response to serious allegations of misconduct against male employees."

In her suit, Poolos cited examples of "sexism and misogyny" at CBS that "defined the workplace," including complaints made against ex-CBS chief Les Moonves (who stepped down in 2018) and former network anchor Charlie Rose (who was fired in 2017), among others, per the Hollywood Reporter. She also notes that one of her own former supervisors "emotionally abused and sexually harassed her for years," and that the network "discouraged [her] from raising complaints."

Another big name mentioned in Poolos' suit is former CBS News President Neeraj Khemlani, who resigned over the summer. "Despite the many complaints about his abusive behavior from CBS employees, particularly women and people of color, Khemlani has faced no meaningful consequences for his abusive behavior and remains associated with CBS," her complaint reads. Poolos, who's suing for gender discrimination, retaliation, and breach of contract, is seeking full severance, punitive damages, and an order "requiring CBS to adopt or strengthen anti-discrimination policies," per THR. See Poolos' full complaint here. (Read more 60 Minutes stories.)