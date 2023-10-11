It Was Down to Her and Chunk. She Triumphed

The bear 32 Chunk may have had a "prominent posterior" as his name might suggest, but in the end he lost the Fat Bear Week crown to a smaller female. Edging him out by more than 85,000 votes, 128 Grazer became a first-time winner on Tuesday and the third female bear to win the contest, which began in 2014 and draws in millions of bear lovers, reports the BBC. The annual event follows a dozen bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park as they eat salmon in an effort to beef up ahead of winter.