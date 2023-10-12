Israel: No Power, Water for Gaza Until Hostages Are Returned

Gaza's only power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday amid what Israel calls a "complete siege"—and the country's energy minister says supplies won't be restored until Hamas frees the hostages seized during its surprise attack Saturday. "Not a single electricity switch will be flipped on, not a single faucet will be turned on, and not a single fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home," Israel Katz tweeted, per the AP. The border crossing between Gaza and Egypt remains closed but UNICEF says it is ready to send urgently needed supplies.

Hospitals losing power. Aid groups have warned of a growing humanitarian crisis, with hospitals overwhelmed with people injured in airstrikes set to run out of fuel for their generators. Fabrizio Carboni, regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross, called the siege "not acceptable," the New York Times reports. "As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis stops, and X-rays can't be taken," he said. "Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues."