Faced With Unwanted Mating, Female Frogs Fake Death

European common frogs often mate in what's called a "mating ball." In an attempt to reproduce, males seek out and cling to outnumbered females, even those already singled out by other males, in a potentially deadly struggle. As Science reports, females risk injury or drowning if unable to escape from the mass. "It was previously thought that females were unable to choose or defend themselves against this male coercion," explains Carolin Dittrich, an evolutionary and behavioral biologist at Berlin's Natural History Museum, per the Guardian . But research carried out by Dittrich and colleagues shows that's not in fact the case. In analyzing the breeding behaviors of common frogs, the team found females move their bodies, send out calls, and even play dead.

In a lab setting, researchers observed male frogs clutching 54 different females. Of those females, 83% rotated their bodies, 48% emitted noises that mimicked the "release calls" of male frogs who are mistaken for females during mating, and 33% engaged in "tonic immobility," with stiffened limbs outstretched as if they were playing dead. Tonic immobility is usually thought of as a tactic to evade predators, so its appearance during mating was "surprising," Dittrich tells Science. But she notes at least some male frogs lost interest and swam away when confronted with the behavior. She adds tonic immobility among mating frogs was recorded in a 1758 book by the German artist and entomologist August Johann Rösel von Rosenhoff but "never mentioned again."

Though the study involved groups of one male and two female frogs, meaning there was never a "mating ball" to break out of, "displaying of mate avoidance behavior resulted in the escape of 25 females," according to the study published Wednesday in Royal Society Open Science, per the Guardian. Though the rotating of the body can help a female escape from a male's clutches, researchers note it might instead be a means to test the strength and endurance of a potential mate. They add that tonic immobility might be a stress response exhibited by frogs inexperienced with reproduction. Female frogs who played dead tended to be younger and therefore smaller and also tended to rotate their bodies and mimic male release calls, according to the study. (Read more frogs stories.)