Netflix Plans to Launch 'Netflix House' Destinations

After the success of pop-up fan experiences based on shows including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Money Heist, Netflix is planning to launch some permanent destinations. Josh Simon, the company's vice president of consumer products, tells Bloomberg that the "Netflix House" locations will feature a mix of dining, retail, and live experiences linked to Netflix shows. The company opened a " Netflix Bites " pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this year, which it described as an "elevated dining experience from several of our most well-known chefs," and a Squid Game pop-up experience will open in the same city in December.

"We've seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we've been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level," Simon says. The company plans to open two Netflix House locations in the US next year before going worldwide. Its pop-up experiences and retail stores have appeared in at least 20 cities worldwide, including Toronto, Tokyo, Mexico City, and London. The move comes as the company looks for new revenue streams, the Verge notes, though Netflix currently sees the project more as a way to promote its shows than to significantly boost revenue. (Read more Netflix stories.)