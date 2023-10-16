Amid Uncertainty in House, a Bipartisan Deal Is Possible

As the chaos in the House of Representatives continues, with the latest GOP nominee for speaker, Jim Jordan, nowhere close to the votes he needs and the House-wide vote reportedly set for Tuesday, some were starting to discuss the possibility of a bipartisan deal while others were trying to shift some of the blame to President Biden. The latest:

A deal? House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat nominee for speaker, said on NBC News Sunday that some moderate Republicans are considering a bipartisan solution. "There are informal conversations that have been underway. When we get back to Washington tomorrow, it's important to begin to formalize those discussions," he said. "We have made clear, publicly and privately, that we are ready, willing, and able to enter into a bipartisan governing coalition that puts the American people first."