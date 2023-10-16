Petraeus: Why Hamas Attack Was Worse Than 9/11

Because of the proportion of the Israeli population that was killed, he says
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 16, 2023 1:30 AM CDT
Petraeus on Hamas Attack: 'Far Worse Than 9/11'
Former director of the CIA Gen. David Petraeus participates in a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.   (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

Retired Gen. David Petraeus discussed the Israel-Hamas war in an interview on CBS News Sunday, and explained why he believes the surprise Hamas attack that launched the war was, in his words, "far worse" than the terrorist attacks in the US on September 11, 2001. Israel's population is smaller than America's, and the Hamas attack killed a larger proportion of that population than was killed on September 11. The proportion killed, he explained, "is the equivalent of the US having experienced over 40,000 losses, rather than the 3,000 terrible losses that we sustained in the attacks of 9/11." See more from the interview at CBS. (Read more David Petraeus stories.)

