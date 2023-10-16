Two 737s Couldn't Handle Weight of Sumo Wrestlers

Japan Airlines had to take what it says was a "very unusual" step when numerous sumo wrestlers tried to travel to one of the country's southern islands on the same day. The Guardian reports that the airline added an extra flight after determining that two flights carrying wrestlers, one from Tokyo and one from Osaka, would exceed weight restrictions, making it unable to carry enough fuel, if all the men were on board. The wrestlers weighed an average of around 265 pounds, far more than the average passenger weight of around 150 pounds.