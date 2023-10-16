Jordan Converts a Few Holdouts

After a weekend of a lobbying and GOP pressure campaign, Rep. Jim Jordan picked up support for his speakership bid but remained short of the 217 Republicans he needs in his corner. Reps. Mike Rogers, Ken Calvert, Vern Buchanan, and Ann Wagner switched their votes to Jordan on Monday, CNN reports. Wagner was a definite no last week but said Jordan reassured her on a list of issues, including keeping the government running. Jordan said he wants a floor vote at noon ET Tuesday, even if he doesn't have enough votes lined up. "I think the only way to do this, the way the Founders intended, is you ... have to vote tomorrow," he said, adding, "I feel good about it."

Rep. Carlos Gimenez complained about Jordan's pressure campaign, which he said has been successful with some members, per NBC News. "It'll never work on me," said Gimenez. "His followers are putting all kinds of misinformation about me," he added, saying he finds that "disappointing but also concerning." Gimenez said he'll vote to return Kevin McCarthy to the post. Jordan, who won the nomination in his party's caucus but not enough votes to ensure election in the House, can only afford to lose four GOP votes on the floor. Supporters say his opponents number about 10 now.

Jordan sent a letter to his caucus on Monday trying to ease concerns about his uncompromising, hard-liner reputation while acknowledging the party's lack of unity. "The role of the speaker is to bring all Republicans together," the letter said, per the New York Times. "That's what I intend to do." He promised to increase the GOP viewpoints heard in making major decisions. If Jordan loses on the floor, GOP Rep. Mike Turner told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, a deal will have to be cut with Democrats to make the House operational again, per the Hill. It's been shut down for two weeks. (Read more Jim Jordan stories.)