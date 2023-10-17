The World Has a New Hottest Chili Pepper

The Carolina Reaper has been dethroned as the world's hottest pepper after 10 years by the man who created it. The Guinness Book of World Records says the new hottest pepper is the Pepper X, grown by South Carolina pepper expert Ed Currie. Guinness says that in lab tests, the new pepper scored an average of 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units, compared to an average of 1,641,183 SHU for the Carolina Reaper—and around 5,000 for a typical jalapeno pepper. Police pepper spray is around 1.6 million SHU and bear spray scores around 2.2 million, per the AP .

Currie tells the AP that the new pepper, which is greenish-yellow, unlike the Carolina Reaper's bright red, is a crossbreed of a Reaper and "a pepper that a friend of mine sent me from Michigan that was brutally hot." He says he is one of only five people to have eaten a whole Pepper X. "I was feeling the heat for three-and-a-half hours. Then the cramps came," Currie says. "Those cramps are horrible. I was laid out flat on a marble wall for approximately an hour in the rain, groaning in pain." Currie, who took up growing peppers after kicking drug and alcohol addictions, says peppers act as a natural high, the BBC reports.

For now, Pepper X can only be tasted in sauces made by Currie's company, the PuckerButt Pepper Company. He says he allowed others to grow Carolina Reapers and his lawyers have counted more than 10,000 products that use the Carolina Reaper name without his permission. This time, he says, he won't release any Pepper X seeds until his children and his workers have made some money from the pepper. He says creating a new chili pepper breed is a "very time-consuming, very long process." He hinted to the AP that a pepper even hotter than Pepper X is in the works, saying the new record holder is "not the pinnacle." (Read more hot peppers stories.)