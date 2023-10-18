Jim Jordan Is About to Try Again

The House is back for a second day—and a second round—of voting for speaker, with Jim Jordan fighting to win over some of the 20 Republicans who voted against him Tuesday. To become speaker, Jordan will need the votes of at least 217 House Republicans, meaning he can only afford to lose four votes from the 221-strong conference. The AP reports Rep. Anthony D'Esposito was one of the 20, and while walking into Wednesday's vote he said he still doesn't intend to vote for Jordan. Another member of that group told the AP he expects the number of lawmakers voting against Jordan to climb.

Jordan ally Rep. Scott Perry said much the same on X: "Jordan will likely have FEWER votes today than yesterday—as I expected. This is the fight—which Jim Jordan represents—to end the status quo, and it ain't easy." The Hill reports Jordan acknowledged on Wednesday that additional Republicans could vote against him on the second ballot, but he voiced a note of optimism, saying, "I know we're gaining. We've got one member who switched, we got another member coming back. We may have some who, you know, switch the other direction, but we'll see." Asked whether he can get to 221 votes, he replied, "I think so. I do." (Read more Jim Jordan stories.)