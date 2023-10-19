Malibu Driver Kills 4 Students Standing Alongside PCH: Cops

Four Pepperdine University students standing on the side of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, Tuesday night were killed when a driver lost control of his BMW around 8:30pm and ran into them, police say. Seniors Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams were pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News reports. Two others were taken to a hospital; their current conditions have not been made public, the AP reports. The driver, 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm of Malibu, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Police say he was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control, sideswiped a few parked cars, and then crashed into a group of people who were walking.

A captain with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says PCH, or Highway 1, is "deadly" due to frequent reckless driving. "The leading cause of collisions on PCH by far is speed," she said. "It is a town—it is a college town." Pepperdine overlooks the coastal highway, which runs right through Malibu; it's not uncommon to see pedestrians crossing the highway to get to a business, or the beach, on the other side. "We've got this major highway running through the center of our city—it's a racetrack; it has been for years," the mayor said while calling for the California Highway Patrol to start patrols on the highway again, per the Los Angeles Times. "We need some help." (Read more Pacific Coast Highway stories.)