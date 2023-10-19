Jordan's House Speaker Election Is Getting Ugly

As the House lurches toward a third attempt to elect a speaker in three days, Jim Jordan has urged his supporters to stop trying to intimidate lawmakers opposed to his candidacy. Several Republicans say they have faced threats and harassment after choosing other candidates in the first two rounds of voting, the BBC reports. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said Wednesday that she had notified authorities after receiving "credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls," reports NBC News . "One thing I cannot stomach, or support, is a bully," she said.

"No American should accost another for their beliefs," Jordan said in a post on X Wednesday. "We condemn all threats against our colleagues and it is imperative that we come together. Stop. It's abhorrent." Other House Republicans have said hardball tactics from Jordan allies have backfired and made them even more determined to reject the hardline conservative's speakership bid. "Intimidation and threats will not change my position," Rep. Kay Granger said Wednesday. Rep. Don Bacon told Politico on Tuesday that Jordan has been "nice, one-on-one, but his broader team has been playing hardball."

Bacon said he had been getting calls from GOP officials in Nebraska—and his wife had been receiving numerous anonymous calls and emails urging her to persuade him to back Jordan. "It's wrong that folks have no boundaries anymore," Bacon told the Washington Post on Wednesday. "We don't live in fear, but holding people accountable is needed." The Post notes that hardball tactics began before the first vote on Tuesday, with a pressure campaign that involved Fox News host Sean Hannity calling at least one wavering Republican.

Jordan, who will have to flip at least 18 votes to be elected speaker, can ill afford more defections, but at least one supporter has threatened to change their vote because of the tactics. "If the nasty hatred and attacks against some of my colleagues continue I will be joining them in protest," Rep. George Santos said in a post on X Wednesday night. (Read more speaker of the House stories.)