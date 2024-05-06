The election is six months away, and a new national poll has some unsurprising news: President Biden and former President Trump are deadlocked at 37% each, reports USA Today. Its poll with Suffolk University also found that 8% back Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and another 5% back a third-party candidate such as Cornel West or Jill Stein.

Swing states: Of course, the real focus of the race is on the swing states, and the Cook Political Report has six in the "toss-up" category—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Many outlets, including the AP, lump North Carolina in with those six as the critical ones. For now, Cook has the state in the "lean Republican" category. A Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll in April had Biden up slightly only in Michigan, and trailing Trump in the other six.