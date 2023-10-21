Donald Trump got his wish in one of his multiple pending trials, at least for now. Earlier this week, the former president appealed a limited gag order handed down by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan regarding his election interference indictment , directing him not to make remarks targeting prosecutors, the judge's staff, or possible witnesses in the DC case. On Friday, Chutkan gave Trump a temporary reprieve, freezing her gag order so that both the government's and Trump's attorneys can have a bit more time to brief her on Trump's request to be able to speak unrestricted while his appeal plays out, reports ABC News .

Trump's legal team had pushed back on Chutkan's gag order almost as soon as she'd issued it on Monday, calling the restrictions on their client "egregious and intolerable," and insisting that Trump hadn't "unlawfully threatened or harassed anyone," according to court papers on Friday, per the AP. "By restricting President Trump's speech, the gag order eviscerates the rights of his audiences, including hundreds of millions of American citizens who the court now forbids from listening to President Trump's thoughts on important issues," his lawyers wrote in a 33-page filing.

Chutkan noted Friday that special counsel Jack Smith's team has until Wednesday to respond to Trump's ask for a longer cessation on the gag order, per CNN. Trump's team, in turn, would then have until the following Saturday to respond to the Justice Department's filing. Trump hasn't been quite so lucky with a gag order in his New York civil fraud case: He was fined $5,000 on Friday after a disparaging social media post about a key court staff member remained archived on his website after the judge in that case had ordered it deleted. (Read more election interference indictment stories.)