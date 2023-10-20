The judge in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York threatened Friday to hold the former president in contempt, raising the possibility of fining or even jailing him because a disparaging social media post about a key court staffer remained visible for weeks on his campaign website after the judge had ordered it deleted. Judge Arthur Engoron said the website's retention of the post was a "blatant violation" of his Oct. 3 order requiring Trump to immediately delete the offending message, per the AP . The limited gag order, hours after Trump made the post on the trial's second day, also barred him and others involved in the case from personal attacks on members of Engoron's judicial staff.

Engoron didn't immediately rule on potentially sanctioning Trump, but noted that "in this current overheated climate," incendiary posts can and have led to harm. Trump, who returned to the trial Tuesday and Wednesday after attending the first three days, wasn't in court on Friday. During his appearance this week, he reserved his enmity for Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose fraud lawsuit is being decided at the civil trial. Neither are covered by Engoron's limited gag order. Trump lawyer Christopher Kise blamed the "very large machine" of Trump's presidential campaign for allowing a version of his deleted social media post to remain on his website, calling it an unintentional oversight.

Engoron, however, said the buck ultimately stops with Trump—even if it was someone on his campaign who failed to remove the offending post. "Donald Trump is still responsible for the large machine, even if it's a large machine," Engoron said after Kise explained the mechanics of how Trump's post was able to remain online, though he told Kise he'd "take this under advisement." Engoron issued a limited gag order on Oct. 3 barring all participants in the case not to smear court personnel after Trump publicly maligned Engoron's principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in what the judge deemed a "disparaging, untrue, and personally identifying" Truth Social post. The judge ordered Trump to delete the post, which he did, and warned of "serious sanctions" for violations.

The post included a photo of Greenfield posing with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, at a public event. With it, Trump wrote that it was "disgraceful" that Greenfield was working with Engoron on the case. Before Trump deleted the post from his Truth Social platform, as ordered, his campaign copied the message into an email blast. That email, with the subject line "ICYMI," was automatically archived on Trump's website, Kise said, calling it "inadvertent." New York law allows judges to impose fines or imprisonment as punishment for contempt. Last year, Engoron held Trump in contempt and fined him $110,000 for being slow to respond to a subpoena. (Trump is under a limited gag order in another case.)