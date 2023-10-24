Grand Jury Declines to Indict Pilot on Attempted Murder Charges

UPDATE

Dec 5, 2023 8:28 PM CST

The Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to turn off an aircraft's engines midflight was indicted on 84 counts Tuesday—but none of them were attempted murder. Instead, an Oregon grand jury indicted Joseph Emerson on one count of endangering aircraft in the first degree and 83 counts of recklessly endangering another person, CNN reports. Emerson's attorneys welcomed the decision not to charge him with attempted murder, but said he shouldn't be facing any charges because he "thought he was in a dream" and had no intention of harming anybody or putting anybody at risk, reports the AP.

Oct 24, 2023 6:13 PM CDT

Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph David Emerson's first experience with psychedelic mushrooms left him facing 83 counts of attempted murder, according to court documents. Emerson is accused of trying to turn off an aircraft's engines during a Sunday flight when he was off-duty and sitting in the cockpit's jump seat. According to a federal criminal complaint, he told a police officer he had been depressed for months and thought he was having a nervous breakdown, the New York Times reports. Emerson and the officer "talked about the use of psychedelic mushrooms, and Emerson said it was his first time taking mushrooms," the complaint states.