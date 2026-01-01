Last Time Syracuse Got This Much Snow, Truman Was President

Syracuse just pulled off a snow feat it hasn't seen since Harry Truman was president. The National Weather Service says 24.2 inches fell at Hancock International Airport on Tuesday, making it the city's second-biggest single-day snow total since records began in 1902, reports Syracuse.com . It shattered the previous Dec. 30 record and fell short only of Feb. 15, 1946, when 34 inches buried the city. A steady northwest wind blowing across Lake Ontario, paired with calm weather out West, helped make Syracuse the snowiest spot in the country that day, per data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The timing caps an already hefty month: December is now Syracuse's fourth-snowiest on record, with 58.5 inches so far—almost double the typical 30.6 inches. For the season, the tally has hit 76.2 inches, the most at this point in a quarter century. The city, which typically logs about 128 inches a winter, already leads all US cities that have more than 100,000 people in average annual snow.

On the ground, the impact was immediate. Snow fell fast enough that about a third of city streets went unplowed on Tuesday, trash pickup was pushed back, and many government offices and community organizations across Central New York shuttered. Highways saw numerous crashes and stranded vehicles, with wind gusts that topped 50mph hampering visibility. Mayor Ben Walsh called it the worst storm the city has faced in years. "I understand the conditions have been challenging, but I think all in all our response has been prioritizing safety," Deputy Mayor Corey Driscoll Dunham said Wednesday before taking office, per the New York Times.

The region isn't done yet. Forecasters expect a separate "clipper" system to spread another 2 to 6 inches across much of Onondaga County through New Year's morning. The heavy lake-effect band that hammered Syracuse is sliding north and could deliver more than a foot of snow to areas around Oswego. In the meantime, don't worry too much about Syracuse: Syracuse.com has dozens of photos showing how locals "are the masters of handling massive snowstorms."