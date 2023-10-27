Suspect's Phone Found as Maine Manhunt Continues

The suspected gunman in Maine remains missing nearly two full days after 18 people were killed in two separate shootings. Authorities say they have found the cellphone belonging to Robert Card, as well as his Subaru, which was parked at a boat launch near the Androscoggin River, reports the Washington Post . Divers were searching the river, as much of Lewiston and the surrounding area remain on lockdown amid the manhunt. "The river is a big piece of this," says Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck, per CBS News .

"The car was located there, evidence is located in the vehicle or right there along the shores," he said. A weapon was found in the vehicle, though it was not immediately clear if it was used in attacks on Wednesday night. Authorities say they also discovered a note that Card left for his son, which ABC News' sources described as a suicide note. It reportedly did not provide a motive. No details were provided about the recovery of Card's phone. As the Post notes, it's a mixed blessing: It could shed light on a motive, but it also removes the possibility that investigators could track his whereabouts via the phone. (More details were emerging about the victims.)