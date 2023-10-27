Stocks Fall, Pushing S&P Into Correction

The declines came amid the latest batch of earnings from big technology and energy companies and some mixed readings on the economy. The market got some relief after Amazon rose 6.2% following its profit report. Both its profit and revenue for the summer were better than expected. As one of the biggest companies on Wall Street, Amazon's stock movements carry huge weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes. It's one of the "Magnificent Seven" Big Tech stocks that was responsible for much of the stock market's climb early this year. But those huge gains also meant big expectations built for them, and Alphabet, Meta and Tesla all fell sharply following their latest reports. (Read more stock market stories.)