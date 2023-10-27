Family Says Maine Suspect May Have Been Looking for Ex

Maine police on Thursday night briefly surrounded a home believed to be the last known address of the suspected gunman in the mass shooting that killed 18 people Wednesday. The manhunt for suspect Robert Card, 40, has continued since the shootings at two locations in Lewiston, a bar and a bowling alley, and police could be heard saying over a megaphone at the house in nearby Bowdoin, per ABC News, "Robert Card, you're under arrest. Come out now. Drop everything and come outside." The search later wound down, and Maine State Police explained to NBC News that the officers were using "standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved." While authorities were following a lead, police said, there was no expectation Card would be apprehended at the residence. Law enforcement sources tell CNN more such searches are expected in coming days. Meanwhile, more was coming out about the suspect: