These Are the New 90210s

Well, so you want to lay your head down at night where the nation's Richie Riches live, or maybe just gawk a little? PropertyShark has helpfully compiled a list of the priciest ZIP codes in the United States, and with one exception each in Florida and Washington state, the rest of the top 10 (11, technically, given a tie) are all in California and New York. The methodology is simple: The highest median sales price within a particular ZIP code in 2023, and the top two finishers have been going mano a mano for almost a decade. Without further ado: