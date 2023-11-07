These Are the New 90210s

Well, so you want to lay your head down at night where the nation's Richie Riches live, or maybe just gawk a little? PropertyShark has helpfully compiled a list of the priciest ZIP codes in the United States, and with one exception each in Florida and Washington state, the rest of the top 10 (11, technically, given a tie) are all in California and New York. The methodology is simple: The highest median sales price within a particular ZIP code in 2023, and the top two finishers have been going mano a mano for almost a decade. Without further ado:
- Atherton, California (94027): Median home sale price in 2023: $8,300,000
- Sagaponack, New York (11962): $8,075,000
- Miami Beach, Florida (33109): $5,500,000
- Santa Barbara, California (93108): $5,000,000
- Beverly Hills, California (90210): $4,800,000
- Stinson Beach, California (94970) and Water Mill, New York (11976): $4,500,000 (tie)
- Newport Beach, California (92661): $4,495,000
- Santa Monica, California (90402): $4,489,000
- Medina, Washington (98039): $4,388,000
- Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067): $4,248,000
