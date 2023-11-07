These Are the New 90210s

And, well, the priciest ZIP codes in America still include 90210
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 7, 2023 12:23 PM CST
The Nation's Priciest ZIP Codes
Visitors enjoy a horse and carriage ride along Rodeo Drive during the Sparkle 90210 event in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 1, 2011.   (Eric Reed/AP Images for Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau)

Well, so you want to lay your head down at night where the nation's Richie Riches live, or maybe just gawk a little? PropertyShark has helpfully compiled a list of the priciest ZIP codes in the United States, and with one exception each in Florida and Washington state, the rest of the top 10 (11, technically, given a tie) are all in California and New York. The methodology is simple: The highest median sales price within a particular ZIP code in 2023, and the top two finishers have been going mano a mano for almost a decade. Without further ado:

  1. Atherton, California (94027): Median home sale price in 2023: $8,300,000
  2. Sagaponack, New York (11962): $8,075,000
  3. Miami Beach, Florida (33109): $5,500,000
  4. Santa Barbara, California (93108): $5,000,000
  5. Beverly Hills, California (90210): $4,800,000
  6. Stinson Beach, California (94970) and Water Mill, New York (11976): $4,500,000 (tie)
  7. Newport Beach, California (92661): $4,495,000
  8. Santa Monica, California (90402): $4,489,000
  9. Medina, Washington (98039): $4,388,000
  10. Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067): $4,248,000
Click here to see the full list of the top 100. (Read more US cities stories.)

