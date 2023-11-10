Jill Stein Joins Race to Offer 'a Choice'

Polls have shown voter support for someone other than Joe Biden or Donald Trump to be on the president ballot in 2024, and Jill Stein sees that as an opening. A physician who has run before, Stein announced her candidacy to be the Green Party's presidential nominee on Thursday, saying she wants to "offer people a choice outside the failed two-party system," the Hill
reports. "Democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth and the climate again and again, while Republicans don't even make such promises in the first place," Stein said in an announcement video posted on X
. She's not popular with Democrats anyway, per Axios
; some say Stein hurt Hillary Clinton's candidacy in the 2016 election, especially in battleground states, and helped Donald Trump's.
The candidacies of third-party candidates like Stein and independents like Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could complicate that Biden-Trump rematch, per the New York Times. Stein won 1.4 million votes in 2016. She proposed an "economic bill of rights" in her video that would include a guarantee of employment, health care, housing, food, and education. And she anticipated criticism from the major parties. "The political insiders always smear outsiders like us & try to shame voters who want better choices," Stein posted on X. (Read more Jill Stein stories.)