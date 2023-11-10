Jill Stein Joins Race to Offer 'a Choice'

Green Party presidential candidate criticizes Democrats and Republicans
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 9, 2023 8:55 PM CST
Jill Stein Joins Race to Offer 'a Choice'
Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein waits to speak at a board of elections meeting at City Hall in Philadelphia in 2019.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Polls have shown voter support for someone other than Joe Biden or Donald Trump to be on the president ballot in 2024, and Jill Stein sees that as an opening. A physician who has run before, Stein announced her candidacy to be the Green Party's presidential nominee on Thursday, saying she wants to "offer people a choice outside the failed two-party system," the Hill reports. "Democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth and the climate again and again, while Republicans don't even make such promises in the first place," Stein said in an announcement video posted on X. She's not popular with Democrats anyway, per Axios; some say Stein hurt Hillary Clinton's candidacy in the 2016 election, especially in battleground states, and helped Donald Trump's.

The candidacies of third-party candidates like Stein and independents like Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could complicate that Biden-Trump rematch, per the New York Times. Stein won 1.4 million votes in 2016. She proposed an "economic bill of rights" in her video that would include a guarantee of employment, health care, housing, food, and education. And she anticipated criticism from the major parties. "The political insiders always smear outsiders like us & try to shame voters who want better choices," Stein posted on X. (Read more Jill Stein stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X