Jill Stein Joins Race to Offer 'a Choice'

Polls have shown voter support for someone other than Joe Biden or Donald Trump to be on the president ballot in 2024, and Jill Stein sees that as an opening. A physician who has run before, Stein announced her candidacy to be the Green Party's presidential nominee on Thursday, saying she wants to "offer people a choice outside the failed two-party system," the Hill reports. "Democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth and the climate again and again, while Republicans don't even make such promises in the first place," Stein said in an announcement video posted on X . She's not popular with Democrats anyway, per Axios ; some say Stein hurt Hillary Clinton's candidacy in the 2016 election, especially in battleground states, and helped Donald Trump's.