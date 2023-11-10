Jill Stein Joins Race to Offer 'a Choice'

The candidacies of third-party candidates like Stein and independents like Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could complicate that Biden-Trump rematch, per the New York Times. Stein won 1.4 million votes in 2016. She proposed an "economic bill of rights" in her video that would include a guarantee of employment, health care, housing, food, and education. And she anticipated criticism from the major parties. "The political insiders always smear outsiders like us & try to shame voters who want better choices," Stein posted on X. (Read more Jill Stein stories.)