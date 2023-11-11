Johnson Announces Funding Plan to GOP

House Speaker Mike Johnson told his GOP conference on Saturday, with just five workdays left before the deadline, that he's decided on a plan to avoid a government shutdown. As crunch time approaches, the new speaker said, "I wasn't the architect of the mess we are in" on the phone call, CNN reports. He pitched a two-step continuing resolution instead of the usual funding extension for the whole government. It's an untested strategy and an attempt to mollify the hardline Republicans generally opposed to continuing resolutions, per NBC News. The proposal has no budget cuts, and it does not include military aid for Israel or Ukraine.