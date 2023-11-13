What We Know About the Hospitals in Gaza

The focal point of the Israel-Hamas war has shifted over the last few days to the main hospital in Gaza. And while both sides have blamed the other for putting civilians at risk in the fighting near Shifa Hospital, one thing not in dispute is that the situation is dire. "Around the hospital there are dead bodies which cannot be taken care of or not even be buried or taken away to any sort of morgue," Christian Lindmeier, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization, tells the BBC. "The hospital is not working at all anymore as well as it should. It's nearly a cemetery." Coverage:

Competing claims: As the New York Times reports, for both Palestinians and Israelis, the hospital "has emerged as a symbol of the other side's inhumanity." Israel insists Hamas has built military infrastructure directly under the hospital, which it says is evidence of the group's willingness to use civilians as human shields and "cannon fodder." Hamas, as well as the hospital's director, deny the hospital sits atop a military complex.