Court: Polanski Didn't Defame Rape Accuser

A French court acquitted filmmaker Roman Polanski on Tuesday of defaming a British actor whom he accused of lying after she alleged that he sexually assaulted her as a teenager. The case stems from a 2019 interview with Paris Match magazine where Polanski accused Charlotte Lewis of "a heinous lie" for alleging that he raped her in the 1980s when she was 16. The Paris court's ruling did not address the truth of the rape allegation but focused solely on whether the 90-year-old Polanski's comments in the interview constituted defamation against Lewis, the AP reports. Polanski denied the charges. Lewis said she felt let down by the verdict and would appeal. "I feel sad," she said. "For us, it's not over."