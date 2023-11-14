President Biden meets with China's Xi Jinping Wednesday in San Francisco, and the New York Times reports that Beijing appears to have abruptly shifted its public tone about America to be much warmer. The state-run Xinhua news agency ran a long story Monday detailing the "enduring strength" of Xi's admiration for Americans, complete with decade-old photos of him visiting an Iowa farmer. Other articles and editorials were playing up the importance of strong US ties, a sharp contrast to recent ones warning about a too-aggressive US. The Times notes that the about-face has prompted some double takes and sly digs on social media in China. "So, going forward, do we or don't we need to hate America?" asked one person on Weibo. "So unclear." Related: